Giants sign Jaxson Dart’s Ole Miss wide receiver as undrafted free agent

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Giants wasted no time diving into the undrafted free agent pool after the draft, starting with a familiar face for their new quarterback.

They signed Ole Miss wide receiver Antwane Wells, according to Arye Pulli, giving rookie Jaxson Dart one of his former college targets to lean on during his transition.

Sometimes it’s not just about talent — it’s about comfort, chemistry, and finding ways to make life easier for your future franchise quarterback.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What Antwane Wells Brings to the Giants’ Depth Chart

Wells is a 24-year-old receiver who stands at 6’0″ and 205 pounds, built like a tough possession receiver rather than a burner.

He spent 87.2% of his snaps out wide and just 12.8% in the slot last season for Ole Miss.

While his 2024 numbers — 550 yards and six touchdowns — weren’t overwhelming, there’s a bit more under the surface.

Wells is physical after the catch and tough to bring down, showing a scrappiness that could serve him well if he earns a special teams role.

The Drop Issue That Holds Wells Back

Unfortunately, Wells has a major flaw that likely kept him off draft boards.

He dropped five passes on just 56 targets last season, raising serious concerns about his hands and consistency.

At the NFL level, you simply can’t waste opportunities, and drops are often the fastest way off a roster.

Still, it’s worth noting that back in 2021, Wells posted a monster season with James Madison, hauling in 1,138 yards and 13 touchdowns — proof there’s some real potential if he can fix his catching issues.

Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

A Practice Squad Project With Upside

At this stage, Wells is almost certainly a practice squad stash for the Giants.

He’s not a big separator and struggles to win contested catches, but pairing him with Dart at least gives the rookie quarterback a familiar face in training camp.

If he impresses, special teams could be his first ticket to making an impact.

Otherwise, Wells is a project who will need to show significant growth before he can carve out a role on the 53-man roster.

Still, for an undrafted free agent signing, it’s a low-risk move with a slight bonus of building early chemistry for their young signal-caller.

Popular Reading: