Giants sign Jaxson Dart’s college teammate to practice squad

The New York Giants continue to tinker with their roster as they look for more help at wide receiver. On Tuesday, the team added a familiar face for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, signing former Ole Miss receiver Antwane Wells to the practice squad.

A reunion from Ole Miss

Wells isn’t a household name, but he and Dart have a connection that makes this move worth noting. The two played together last season at Ole Miss, where Wells posted 550 yards and six touchdowns on 28 receptions. His production came with some inconsistency — a 50% catch rate and a concerning 15.2% drop rate — but the chemistry with Dart likely factored into the Giants’ decision to bring him back.

The 23-year-old receiver spent time with the Giants this past summer, appearing in three preseason games and catching four passes on seven targets for 24 yards. Despite being waived before the season, the organization clearly saw enough to keep him on their radar.

A low-risk depth addition

At this stage, Wells is a depth move. He’s primarily a boundary receiver who relies on his athleticism and size to win matchups downfield. While the drop rate raises red flags, his familiarity with Dart gives the Giants a comfort factor as they continue to shuffle receivers in and out of the lineup.

The Giants are hurting for playmakers following Malik Nabers’ season-ending injury and Darius Slayton’s lingering hamstring issues. It’s been a revolving door of mid-tier and undrafted players trying to fill the void, and adding someone Dart already trusts could at least help the offense function more smoothly.

Eyes still on the trade market

Still, no one inside the building expects Wells to suddenly transform the offense. This signing feels more like a short-term insurance policy while general manager Joe Schoen explores more substantial moves before the trade deadline next month.

The Giants have already been linked to multiple wideouts, and the expectation remains that they’ll be active as November approaches. For now, bringing in Wells offers familiarity for their young quarterback and a reminder that every roster spot counts when you’re trying to build an identity on offense.

He may not be the answer, but for the Giants, every small move is part of a larger effort to give Dart the weapons he needs to grow.