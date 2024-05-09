Giants sign former Pro Bowl receiver to fill out depth

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants significantly bolstered their receiver unit this offseason, most notably by selecting LSU standout Malik Nabers with the 6th overall pick. Nabers comes off an incredible season with Jayden Daniels at quarterback, amassing over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He is set to become the team’s leading wideout, but his presence should also create opportunities for other receivers like Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Darius Slayton.

Giants Adding Experience with Allen Robinson

In addition to Nabers, the Giants signed veteran wide receiver and former Pro Bowler Allen Robinson to provide depth. At 30 years old, the former second-round pick spent 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, tallying 292 yards with a 73.5% catch rate.

Robinson’s last elite season was in 2020, when he racked up 1,305 yards and six touchdowns. Throughout his 10-year career, he has consistently produced quality seasons.

The Giants view Robinson as a low-cost acquisition who offers valuable experience and leadership. He will be an important depth piece, providing immediate support in case of injuries and guiding the younger receivers in the unit.