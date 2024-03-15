Giants sign another tight end with Darren Waller’s future up in the air

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are preparing for the possibility that veteran tight end Darren Waller could retire, leaving a major vacancy on offense.

Waller would save the team about $7 million if he decides to retire, but his receiving qualities will certainly be missed, especially if the Giants don’t land a top receiver in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Giants Have Added Two Tight Ends in the Past 24 Hours

That said, the Giants signed former Philadelphia Eagles TE Jake Stoll on Thursday and made another signing on Friday, Chris Manhertz of the Denver Broncos.

Manhertz is a 31-year-old veteran who has spent the last few years bouncing around teams. He started his career with the Buffalo Bills back in 2016 but quickly moved to the New Orleans Saints and spent several seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

In his career, Manhertz has recorded 26 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. His primary value continues to be on special teams, where he spent 86 snaps last year and 175 snaps in 2022 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clearly, the Giants are gearing up to host a position battle at the TE spot this summer, which would certainly assume Waller isn’t a part of the equation.