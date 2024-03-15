Giants add former Eagles tight end to shore up position

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are still waiting to see what veteran tight end Darren Waller decides regarding a potential retirement.

At the moment, the Giants would save nearly $7 million by releasing Waller, but they would also be losing one of their key players in the passing game.

However, if the Giants don’t draft a quarterback in the first round, they could pivot to a blue-chip receiver prospect, which would make Waller’s loss a bit more tolerable.

The Giants Bring in some Reinforcements

The team signed a new tight end on Thursday, bringing in former Philadelphia Eagle, Jack Stoll. The 26-year-old has spent the last three seasons with Philadelphia, catching 21 passes for 188 yards. Stoll didn’t get much playing time in 2023, but the Eagles have a knack for developing talent, and the Giants clearly won’t hesitate to grab any freebies.

Stoll also played 212 total snaps as a special teams player last season, so he could have value in that regard as he continues to develop as a blocker and pass catcher.

Notably, he posted some solid grades in run blocking and pass protection off the edge, so the Giants could use him as a last resort and reserve piece. If Waller does end up departing, the Giants will likely lean on Daniel Bellinger to take a big step forward as the team’s primary tight end, or they can look to the draft to find another piece to help complement Bellinger’s skill set.