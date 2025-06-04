Giants should extend underrated offensive lineman as soon as possible

The Giants have learned the hard way that even the strongest foundations can crumble when one beam gives out.

In 2024, that beam was Andrew Thomas — and once he went down, the offensive line collapsed like a house of cards.

A steady presence in the chaos

While most of the offensive line struggled or battled injuries last season, one veteran quietly held his ground through the chaos.

Jermaine Eluemunor stepped in and delivered much-needed stability, even when asked to play outside his comfort zone.

Originally signed to a two-year, $14 million deal last offseason, he brought toughness and leadership to a position starving for both.

He logged 925 total snaps and allowed only four sacks despite playing 313 snaps at left tackle — a role he didn’t ask for.

That versatility became invaluable for a team that had to reshuffle the deck too many times due to injuries and poor performance.

Giants still struggling to solidify the right tackle position

Eluemunor’s strongest work came at right tackle, a spot that’s been more of a revolving door since Evan Neal entered the picture.

Neal’s struggles have left the team with little choice but to rely on a veteran like Eluemunor to bring some much-needed consistency.

The Giants aren’t asking for All-Pro production from that spot — just someone who can play clean, physical football and protect the edge.

That’s exactly what Eluemunor brought last season, and that kind of presence shouldn’t be taken for granted in 2025.

Why an extension makes too much sense

With Eluemunor heading into the final year of his deal, the Giants may want to get ahead of the curve with an early extension.

He’ll be 31 when he hits free agency, which puts him outside the age window for big paydays, lowering the long-term financial risk.

That gives the Giants a window to offer a modest extension — perhaps a two-year deal — to secure a critical piece of their line.

The benefit of this move isn’t just financial. It sends a message to the locker room that the team values accountability and performance.

Long-term investment meets short-term stability

Even if the Giants plan to address the offensive line in the 2026 draft, they’ll need veteran leadership to bridge the transition.

That’s where Eluemunor fits perfectly — a plug-and-play veteran with flexibility and the right mindset to mentor younger talent.

Letting him walk after 2025 would only create another hole the Giants would scramble to fill next offseason.

With so many unknowns already on this roster, the smart play is to lock in what they know they can trust.

