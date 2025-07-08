Giants’ secondary ranks near the bottom of the NFL despite offseason upgrades

The New York Giants have worked diligently over the last few offseasons to add talent to their secondary. Despite this, the unit severely underperformed in 2024.

However, general manager Joe Schoen responded to that this offseason, investing heavily in the defensive backfield once again through free agency. But despite his best efforts, the unit is still viewed among the worst in the NFL.

Giants’ secondary ranks near the bottom of the NFL, per PFF

John Kosko of Pro Football Focus recently ranked all 32 of the NFL’s secondaries entering the 2025 season. The Giants came in near the bottom of the league, ranking No. 24.

“The Giants’ two highest-graded secondary players in 2024 were rookies: cornerback Andru Phillips and safety Tyler Nubin,” Kosko explained of his ranking. “To bolster a secondary that has struggled for several years, the team signed safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo this offseason. If the young players continue to develop and the new additions maintain their strong play, this unit could emerge as a surprise in 2025.”

Despite their low ranking, it is clear that the Giants’ secondary has potential. The unit is young with several budding talents. If those young players develop, then Big Blue’s defensive backfield could easily move up PFF’s rankings.

The secondary has youth and potential to improve

Newly signed CB Paulson Adebo and S Jevon Holland bring veteran experience to a young Giants secondary. Both signings addressed major needs for New York and serve as potentially substantial upgrades to the unit.

There are promising young talents in this secondary, such as S Tyler Nubin and SLCB Dru Phillips, who were drafted in the second and third rounds of last year’s draft, respectively.

The key to the Giants’ secondary improving its ranking will be the development of third-year cornerback Deonte Banks. As a rookie in 2023, Banks flashed his potential. However, while elevating into a CB1 role last season, Banks struggled immensely. The Giants hope he can take a step forward in a CB2 role behind Adebo in 2025.

The Giants’ defense has the potential to be among the best in the league this season, thanks to the elite unit they have built up front in the trenches. However, the defensive line will hope to have a stable secondary behind it in order to maximize that potential.