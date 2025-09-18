Giants’ Russell Wilson has a new trusted weapon rising from the ashes

The New York Giants didn’t get the win they wanted against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, but they did get a glimpse of what their offense could be when everything clicks.

Russell Wilson turned back the clock with a 450-yard, three-touchdown performance, a vintage showing that had flashes of his Seattle days. And while Malik Nabers dominated the highlight reel, it was Wan’Dale Robinson who quietly put together one of the best games of his career, offering a reminder that his role in this offense may be bigger than anyone anticipated.

Robinson’s breakout performance

Robinson, in a contract year, picked the perfect time to shine. The 24-year-old hauled in eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown, carving up Dallas’ secondary with quick separation and slippery yards after the catch. For a player often pigeonholed as a short-yardage specialist, Sunday’s performance proved he can do far more than move the chains.

What stood out most was Robinson’s ability to stretch the field. His 17.8 yards per reception against the Cowboys marked a shift from his reputation as primarily an underneath target. The Giants have wanted to expand his role in the vertical game, and against Dallas, that plan came to life.

Wilson’s high praise

After the game, Wilson offered a comparison that turned heads. He likened Robinson to one of his most trusted former teammates, Tyler Lockett. It’s easy to point to Robinson’s route precision and knack for finding open windows in coverage.

That’s no small compliment. Lockett, now 32, has been one of the most reliable receivers of the past decade. At his peak, he posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, twice reaching double-digit touchdowns. His career totals—9,113 yards, 63 touchdowns, and a reception rate north of 70%—speak to just how efficient he was as Wilson’s deep threat and safety blanket rolled into one.

For Robinson, being mentioned in the same breath as Lockett highlights the growth in his game. The two aren’t identical in size or style, but the similarities are clear: both rely on sharp routes, deceptive quickness, and a knack for making contested plays look routine.

A pivotal contract year

The stakes for Robinson couldn’t be higher. At 24 and in the final year of his rookie deal, every performance has implications for his financial future. A breakout season would position him for an extension with the Giants—or a lucrative market elsewhere.

So far, he’s made his case. Across the first two weeks, Robinson has 197 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches, catching nearly 78% of his targets. If he maintains anything close to that pace, he’ll easily surpass 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, a milestone that would silence doubts about his ceiling.

A changing Giants offense

The Giants’ offensive strategy has clearly shifted this season. With Wilson under center, there’s a renewed emphasis on pushing the ball downfield and trusting receivers to win one-on-one matchups. Nabers provides the flash and star power, but Robinson’s emergence as a complementary weapon could be just as important for balance.

For a team trying to build stability after years of inconsistency, Robinson’s rise offers hope. If he continues to channel shades of Lockett, the Giants may have found the perfect piece to help Wilson unlock this offense.