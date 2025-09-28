Giants’ running back could make critical Week 6 return

The New York Giants’ season took another turn in Week 3 when starting running back Tyrone Tracy went down with a dislocated shoulder against the Kansas City Chiefs. For a team already struggling to find stability, losing their lead back could have been a crushing blow.

Instead, rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo stepped in and gave the Giants a glimpse of what their ground game might look like with him leading the way.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Skattebo’s breakout performance

Thrown into the fire, Skattebo didn’t just survive — he thrived. On only 10 carries, the rookie bulldozed his way to 60 rushing yards, averaging six yards per attempt. He didn’t stop there, adding six catches for 61 yards through the air and punching in a 13-yard touchdown. In total, he racked up more than 120 all-purpose yards, single-handedly providing most of the Giants’ offensive spark in a 22–9 loss.

It wasn’t just the stat line that impressed. Skattebo ran with power, vision, and confidence, traits rarely seen in a rookie playing his first meaningful snaps. He looked decisive at the line of scrimmage, and his ability to make defenders miss in space added a new wrinkle to the offense.

Tracy’s setback and timetable

Tracy, the second-year Purdue product, had begun to show signs of life before the injury. Against the Chiefs, he tallied 29 rushing yards on limited work before exiting, flashing better burst than in his first two games. On the season, Tracy has 68 rushing yards on 22 carries — a modest 3.1 yards per attempt.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the injury isn’t expected to be season-ending. Tracy is not expected to land on injured reserve and could return by Week 6. That timeline offers hope, but for the next few weeks, the backfield clearly belongs to Skattebo.

The dual-threat plan put on hold

The Giants entered the season hoping to roll out a two-headed backfield, blending Tracy’s patience and vision with Skattebo’s bulldog running style. That plan is now shelved until Tracy recovers. Without him, the workload will fall heavily on the rookie, who showed he’s more than capable of handling both the rushing and receiving responsibilities.

In the meantime, veteran Devin Singletary will serve as RB2, providing relief and steadying depth. Singletary has experience shouldering the load, but he’ll likely play a complementary role as the Giants lean on their younger, more explosive option.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A chance for Skattebo to seize the role

Injuries often create unexpected opportunities, and Skattebo now has the chance to solidify himself as more than a temporary replacement. If he continues to perform at this level, Tracy’s eventual return could result in a timeshare rather than a clear-cut starting job.

For a Giants team searching for offensive consistency, Skattebo’s performance was a rare bright spot. His combination of toughness and versatility gives the offense a weapon they desperately need as they attempt to climb out of their early-season hole.

The Giants may have lost their starter, but in Skattebo, they might have found something even more valuable — a future centerpiece for their rushing attack.