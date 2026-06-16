Giants veteran defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles during an OTA practice and is expected to miss the entire 2026 season. The injury happened on a routine indoor rep, the kind that ends a year in a half-second and exposes how little margin the Giants left themselves on the interior.

This is the position the Giants chose to rebuild by committee after trading Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals. The plan was always depth over a single star. One non-contact Achilles tear just turned that depth from a strength into a question.

The veteran bet had a thin floor

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Robertson-Harris signed a two-year, $9.25 million deal before the 2025 season and started all 17 games, posting 35 tackles, three for loss, and six quarterback hits. He was the steadiest snap-eater in a group built on volume, not a depth flier.

That group exists because the Giants moved on from Lawrence and replaced his 24 percent pass-rush win ceiling with bodies. D.J. Reader, Shelby Harris, and Leki Fotu came in as free agents to spread the interior load. The math worked only if everyone stayed upright. Reader is in his thirties. Harris is older still. The veteran approach to replacing an elite player always carried injury risk, and the bill came due before training camp even opened.

Giants interior DL, 2026 2025 context Status D.J. Reader Free-agent signing Projected starter Shelby Harris Free-agent signing Rotational veteran Darius Alexander Rookie: 16 games, 2 starts Bigger role available Roy Robertson-Harris 17 starts, 35 tackles Out for 2026 (Achilles)

The door this opens for Darius Alexander

The most direct beneficiary is Darius Alexander. The Giants drafted the Toledo product in the third round in 2025, and he appeared in 16 of 17 games with two starts as a rookie. That is a meaningful workload for a Day 2 interior lineman, and it positions him to absorb the snaps Robertson-Harris leaves behind rather than forcing the Giants to sign a street free agent off the scrap heap.

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Alexander stepping forward would also reframe the whole post-Lawrence project. The veteran signings were supposed to be the answer. If a second-year player has to become a load-bearing piece this fast, the Giants are leaning on development at the exact spot where they spent the offseason buying experience. That is a different bet than the one they made in March.

The rest of the rotation gets stretched too. Fotu and the back end of the depth chart now have to cover more snaps, and the Giants will likely add a veteran body before camp to avoid running their front into the ground. None of those additions replace what Robertson-Harris gave them as a 17-game starter.

What it means for the front seven

The Giants sold their identity this offseason as an elite front seven carrying a questionable secondary. The edge room with Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux is the strength of the defense. The interior is the foundation that lets those rushers win one-on-one, and it just lost a player who took the most snaps of anyone in the room.

Reader and Harris have to stay healthy now, with far less behind them than the depth chart implied a month ago. Alexander has to prove his rookie sample was real. The Giants built their interior to survive the loss of one star in Dexter Lawrence. Surviving the loss of his replacement is the test they didn’t plan for.