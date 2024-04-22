Giants’ roster ranked among the worst in the NFL pre-draft

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fresh off of one of the worst seasons in New York Giants history, the expectations for 2024 are low. With several holes to fill at various key positions, the Giants are bound to restart a rebuild interrupted by an unexpected playoff run in 2022.

The Giants’ roster was ranked among the worst in the NFL

The Athletic’s Austin Mock ranked each NFL team’s rosters heading into next season and has New York as one of the worst at no. 30 on the list.

“The Giants have paid a QB, who isn’t the answer, a ton of money, and they don’t have a pick to draft one of the top prospects in this year’s draft,” Mock wrote. “They could move up to get one, but if they don’t, I suppose wide receiver makes the most sense.”

The Giants have issues at nearly every offensive position

Quarterback Daniel Jones had a rough 2023 season, as he struggled to stay healthy and delivered poor results on the field when he was available, making his successful 2022 campaign appear to be an anomaly. Not only do the Giants have a hole at quarterback, but they lack playmaking depth significantly everywhere else.

Tight end Darren Waller, who they traded for last offseason, continued to battle injuries in 2023 and is now contemplating retirement, which would further hurt the team’s offensive prowess and render the splash trade last year a waste.

On top of that, running back Saquon Barkley departed for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, and they still don’t have a serious playmaking threat at the wide receiver position.

The Giants could upgrade their roster in the NFL Draft

New York is in the running to select a strong wide receiver with the sixth overall pick in Thursday’s draft, with names like LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze fitting the bill. However, if they do draft a receiver, they will likely become their No. 1 instantaneously, as the lack of talent in that department will put a lot of pressure on any newcomers to make a positive impact.

Essentially, the Giants’ offense is in rough shape. It doesn’t help the fact that they just had one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the NFL last season, and unless some of the young guys have major breakout campaigns, that trend seems like it could continue, leaving them with one of the worst-looking rosters in the entire league.

