Giants named one of four teams who should trade back in the draft

The New York Giants, who currently hold the sixth-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, will be aiming to improve their roster after a disappointing 6-11 season. However, Pro Football Focus has named Big Blue as a team that should trade back, sacrificing their top-six pick for more assets.

The Giants’ lack of draft capital was cited as a reason to trade back

PFF cites New York’s lack of draft capital in this year’s draft as motivation to trade back. The Giants have only six picks in this year’s draft and have numerous holes to fill at multiple positions on the roster, most notably at quarterback, offensive lineman, and wide receiver.

New York will have a variety of choices should they keep their first-round pick

Should the Giants keep their sixth-overall pick, they will likely take a swing on either a quarterback or a wide receiver. Should the Giants elect to draft a quarterback, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy all figure to be their top targets.

However, given their current draft position, it seems more likely that the Giants will be in a prime position to draft one of the class’s top wide receivers, whether that be Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, or Malik Nabers, among others.

Thursday’s draft could be the Giants’ most important draft in years

PFF says that given the Giants’ lack of overall talent, and need for a rebuild, trading back and obtaining more assets is the smart thing to do going forward. GM Joe Schoen and the rest of the Giants’ front office will mull over their choices prior to Thursday’s draft, as this year could prove pivotal for the team’s future, more so than any other draft in recent years.