Giants’ ‘rookie to watch’ could have an explosive 2025 season

Every once in a while, a late-round pick feels more like a jackpot than a gamble—and the Giants may have struck gold in April.

This year’s draft was headlined by pass rusher Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart, but one of New York’s most intriguing rookies isn’t under center.

Instead, he’s the 23-year-old freight train out of Arizona State—Cam Skattebo—who might just bulldoze his way into a major role.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why the Giants are betting big on Skattebo’s versatility

Skattebo doesn’t just bring production to the table; he brings the kind of fire that can change the tone of a locker room.

He rushed for 1712 yards and 21 touchdowns on 294 carries last season, showing off elite endurance and a bulldog mentality.

His 5’10”, 215-pound frame gives him the stature of a bruiser, but he’s also surprisingly nimble and dangerous in open space.

Skattebo also added 543 receiving yards and three scores through the air, hauling in 84.6% of his targets—a dual-threat weapon.

Giants stole a top-graded player on Day 3

According to Pro Football Focus, Skattebo was the 51st-best player on their big board—yet the Giants got him at 105th overall.

That 54-pick value difference signals not just a solid draft pick, but a legitimate steal in the eyes of evaluators.

The Giants needed help at running back and got a player who could eventually carry the load or thrive in a rotation.

There’s a real chance this is one of those rare moments where Day 3 yields a starter who outperforms multiple first-rounders.

A perfect partner for Tyrone Tracy in the backfield

The Giants now have two dynamic backs in Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy—each with unique tools that complement each other.

Skattebo provides downhill power and contact balance, while Tracy offers quick-twitch burst and breakaway speed off the edge.

Think of it like thunder and lightning—a mix of physicality and finesse that can create havoc for defenses on any down.

The Giants could roll out a true platoon approach and keep both backs fresh while still maximizing explosive potential.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

How soon could Skattebo make an impact?

The door is wide open for someone like Skattebo to step in and earn meaningful touches early.

While Dart develops behind the scenes in 2025, the running game will likely be the focal point of the Giants’ offense.

That means Skattebo could become one of the most important rookies on the roster—even if he doesn’t start Week 1.

His ceiling is an every-down bell cow, and his floor is a high-usage rotational piece in a backfield that suddenly has depth.

