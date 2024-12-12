Giants’ rookie safety ‘probably’ needs ankle surgery

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

More bad news on the injury front for the New York Giants this week, as head coach Brian Daboll announced Thursday that rookie safety Tyler Nubin “probably” needs surgery on his injured ankle, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Nubin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with the injury, which effectively ends his season with just four games left on the schedule. The second-round pick out of the University of Minnesota put together a strong rookie campaign, recording 98 total tackles and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Nubin joins a growing list of Giants’ players dealing with injuries. Quarterback Drew Lock is dealing with a heel injury and won’t play against the Ravens on Sunday, and cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder) did not practice Thursday. In addition, nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (dislocated elbow) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (lisfranc) are out for the season.

Nubian’s strong rookie season has now been cut short. New York had a need at safety this season after the departure of Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers in free agency, and he filled in a solid role. The Giants’ season has gone completely off the rails with a 2-11 record along with the mounting injuries to the roster.

Dane Belton will be the next man up for the Giants

The next man up figures to be Dane Belton, who has had injury trouble of his own but has flashed great potential when he’s healthy. Belton has appeared in two games this season and has recorded 23 tackles, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. With the season winding down, and the playoff hopes dead, the Giants will just try to get through the remainder of the season healthy and avoiding other serious injuries.