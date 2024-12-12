Giants rookie receiver aiming to put an end to team’s six-year drought

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has shown flashes of superstar potential throughout his rookie season, but it has also come with some growing pains. He missed a few games with a concussion and also has dealt with an issue of dropped passes.

Giants’ Malik Nabers is closing in on 1,000 receiving yards

Nevertheless, he still has had a productive campaign with 819 yards on 80 receptions and three touchdowns. With four games left in the season, reaching the 1,000-yard mark seems very possible. Nabers wants to achieve that goal this season.

“I mean, as a receiver, that’s your landmark for over a year,” Nabers said, via Giants Wire’s John Fennelly. “College, whether it be the league, you want to hit 1,000 yards. So yeah, 1,000 yards is in my head for sure.”

The Giants have not had a receiver reach 1,000 yards since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018 when he recorded 1,052 yards receiving. That season was also the last time Eli Manning was the starting quarterback, and the tumultuous tenure of Daniel Jones that followed likely contributed to the lack of receiving success.

The Giants’ poor quarterback situation has contributed to the lack of success

Nabers’ rookie season has been filled with quarterback controversy. Jones struggled through the first 10 games of the season, which was followed by his benching and subsequent release from the team. Since then, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock have gotten the starts under center, which has led to little change on offense.

During Nabers’ three years at LSU, he reached the 1,000-yard mark twice. In 2023, he led the SEC with 1,569 receiving yards and 89 receptions. That success can easily translate to the NFL with the right quarterback situation, and the hope is that the Giants will be able to find their franchise quarterback this upcoming offseason.

Nevertheless, Nabers reaching 1,000 yards would be a very impressive feat given the situation this season. Their next game is this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and a big game from Nabers would put him close to the finish line for the 1,000-yard mark.