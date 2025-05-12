Giants’ rookie running back wants to punish defenders: ‘Feels good when you run somebody over’

The New York Giants added some punch to their offense this offseason, drafting running back Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Skattebo was a tackle-breaking and touchdown-scoring machine during his collegiate career and is hoping to maintain that reputation at the next level.

Cam Skattebo is excited to run defenders over

The Giants’ rookies got their first taste of professional football over the weekend as the team held its rookie minicamp. The rookie class got on the field for drills and practice with the coaching staff for the first time.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skattebo spoke with the media at minicamp, answering questions regarding his playing style and expectations for the professional level. He dropped one incredible quote about punishing defenders that is sure to get Giants fans riled up:

“It feels good when you run somebody over and then get in the end zone,” Skattebo said. “I mean it feels good when you get in the end zone, but imagine running someone over and then running another person over and then getting in the end zone. It’s that much better.”

In 2024, Skattebo averaged 4.09 yards after contact per rushing attempt, which ranked eighth among all college football running backs. He also tallied 103 forced missed tackles in 2024, the second-most in the nation.

The Giants’ rushing attack should be dynamic in 2025

Skattebo is joining a backfield that already featured a solid duo of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. Tracy took over as the starter last season after being drafted in the fifth round last offseason.

The Giants’ rushing attack has struggled to maintain consistency in recent years. However, the combination of power from Skattebo and elusiveness from Tracy could make their run game dynamic in 2025.