Giants’ rookie running back escapes injury, eyeing full return

Credit: Scott Rausenberger-USA TODAY Sports

When New York Giants 5th-round pick Tyrone Tracy went down after muffing a punt in practice, most believed he had suffered a season-ending injury. Tracy cried out in pain and was eventually carted off the field with an air cast around his leg, leading to widespread concern.

A Quick Recovery: The Giants Get Tracy Back

However, Tracy surprised everyone by returning to the team and attending meetings just a few hours later after being diagnosed with a mild low ankle sprain. In fact, Tracy is already back in practice, working his way back into the mix after missing some crucial reps during preseason action.

Tracy’s Preseason Performance: A Promising Start

Tracy has made one appearance for the Giants this preseason, facing the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Over five carries, he gained 26 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt and 4.60 yards after contact. Tracy led all running backs in yards after contact per attempt last season, which is a key reason the Giants were drawn to his potential coming out of Purdue.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Teammates’ Lighthearted Jabs: Tracy’s “Paul Pierce” Moment

Tracy’s new teammates had some fun with his dramatic exit last week.

“A lot of the folks around the building started calling me ‘Paul Pierce,’” Tracy quipped, via the New York Post. “They said I pulled a ‘Paul Pierce.’ But it’s all good. I know there is very genuine love around the building, and I’m happy to be here.”

A High-Upside Player with Low Mileage

The former wide receiver has significant upside in the NFL, and his relatively low mileage at running back prompted the Giants to use a 5th-round pick on him, despite his being an older rookie at 24 years old.

Looking Ahead: Tracy’s Role in the Giants’ Offense

While it’s unlikely that Tracy will feature in the Giants’ final preseason game against the New York Jets this upcoming Saturday, there’s plenty of reason to believe he will be a full participant in practice soon. At the very least, the Giants dodged a bullet with his injury, and they will likely rely on a committee approach following the departure of Saquon Barkley in free agency.

