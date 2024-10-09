Giants’ rookie receiver making positive progress in concussion recovery

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants received encouraging news Wednesday regarding the status of star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion). Head coach Brian Daboll said that he is still in the concussion protocol but is “doing better” and will work with trainers on Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll.

Giants’ Malik Nabers was absent in their Week 5 victory with a concussion

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers missed the Giants’ Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a concussion in the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite his absence, the Giants were able to pull out an upset victory over Seattle thanks to some huge contributions from their other receivers.

Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton stepped in as the team’s top receiving target on Sunday and delivered when he needed to. He recorded eight receptions on 11 targets for 122 yards and scored one touchdown for New York. It was a massive win for a team that was missing their offensive focal point as they were trying to right the ship after a dreadful start to the season.

Nabers entered Week 5 as one of the top receivers in the entire NFL. Despite not playing Sunday, he still leads the league in receptions with 35 and is second in targets with 52, trailing only Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets in that category.

The Giants would love to get Nabers back fresh off of a massive victory

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The Giants are hopeful that they can get their star rookie back on the field for their Week 6 primetime matchup against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals. A win over the Bengals would put the Giants at the .500 mark on the season and they could re-insert themselves into the NFC East division race, one that has been led by the Washington Commanders (4-1) through the early part of the season.

As of now, it is unclear if Nabers will clear the protocol in time for the game, but the Giants can still feel encouraged about his progress as he continues his recovery. The game against the Bengals kicks off Sunday at 8:20 P.M. EST and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.