Giants’ rookie quarterback is already getting amazing reviews

The New York Giants could be on the verge of something special with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart already turning heads at training camp.

There’s an energy around Dart that you can feel in the building, like a storm waiting to break through and reshape everything.

Jaxson Dart is earning early respect for his football mind

Most rookies need time just to absorb the basics, but Dart’s mental approach has quickly become a highlight for the Giants’ coaching staff.

His ability to retain complex plays and apply them on the field is drawing rave reviews. That trait alone makes him stand out early on.

It’s like watching someone pick up a tough new language but speak it fluently after just a few weeks.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyron Tracy can’t say enough about Dart’s swagger and humility

Second-year running back Tyron Tracy offered glowing praise for Dart, touching on both his confidence and grounded personality.

“Mr. Cool Dude, coming in with the swagger, kind of that Italian vibe, but he’s not Italian,” Tracy joked on GMFB.

“He’s got a lot of confidence, but he also has a lot of humility. He understands that he doesn’t know it all.”

The Giants have something brewing with Dart’s physical skill set

Beyond his football IQ and leadership traits, Dart brings exactly the kind of dual-threat profile modern teams covet at quarterback.

“He fits the mold of what they like at quarterback,” Tracy continued. “He likes to run, he likes to throw the ball deep, he’s athletic.”

Tracy even compared watching Dart play to seeing someone dominating on a basketball court — a rare combination of grace and toughness.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson is still the plan — for now

For all the excitement around Dart, the Giants still expect veteran Russell Wilson to open the year as their starting quarterback.

Wilson is on a short one-year contract, meant to stabilize the team and guide younger players like Dart through the early growing pains.

If things unravel for New York midseason, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dart thrown into the fire much sooner.

This year is all about preparation and timing

Barring a meltdown, this is essentially a redshirt season for Dart. He gets to soak up lessons from veterans, learn the nuances of NFL defenses, and build relationships.

When the time finally comes — and it always does in New York — Dart wants to be fully ready to seize it. That’s the mindset the Giants are counting on.

Giants fans should feel a cautious optimism

It’s been a rough stretch of seasons for New York, especially with failed investments like Daniel Jones still fresh in everyone’s mind.

But with Dart’s natural tools, mental sharpness, and the way he’s already winning over teammates, there’s a genuine reason to believe this could finally work.





