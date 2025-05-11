Giants’ Rookie Quarterback Already Turning Heads: ‘He was prepared’

There’s something about a new quarterback that injects life into a franchise—like a fresh draft of wind into a stale room.

For the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart is that breeze.

He’s not just another draft pick. He’s the one they’re quietly—and maybe not so quietly—betting their future on.

Rookie energy has already recharged the building

Jaxson Dart arrived at rookie minicamp with the kind of focus that turns heads without needing to say much.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

In his first two days, he completed a wide range of throws, including several impressive downfield passes in less-than-ideal weather.

Despite the wind on Saturday afternoon, the ball cut through cleanly, hitting targets with ease.

It was a small sample, but an encouraging one—especially for a staff desperate to develop a future face of the franchise.

The head coach sounds genuinely reinvigorated

You could hear it in Brian Daboll’s voice—the energy, the excitement, the genuine sense of possibility.

“He did what he was supposed to do. He was prepared,” Daboll said after minicamp wrapped.

“How he’s gone about his business as a young pro at that position is important.”

For a coach who’s spent the past two years trying to salvage a broken offensive identity, Dart’s approach offers a clean slate.

It’s clear Daboll appreciates the rookie’s work ethic, his focus on the details, and his ability to lead through preparation.

Numbers back the hype—especially as a deep thrower

Dart didn’t just show promise in shorts—his college résumé at Ole Miss speaks volumes.

He completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,276 yards, tossing 29 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

He was among the best deep ball throwers in college football, a trait that the Giants will absolutely want to tap into.

Having a quarterback who can stretch the field vertically changes everything—spacing, play design, and the defensive looks you’ll face.

Financial flexibility begins with the rookie contract

If Dart becomes the guy by 2026, the benefits will go well beyond the stat sheet.

The Giants will have a quarterback on a rookie deal, giving them incredible flexibility to spend elsewhere.

With both a first- and second-round pick in next year’s draft, they’ll be able to plug major holes and build around Dart.

It’s the kind of structure that playoff teams are built on—low-cost QB, high-upside pieces around him, and coaching continuity.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A new foundation is forming in real time

Even if Dart doesn’t play much in 2025, the foundation is clearly being set.

He’s showing leadership early, building trust, and doing the little things—extra meetings, steady communication.

Those habits matter. They’re the ones that separate a raw talent from a future starter.

The Giants have seen enough to believe they might’ve found more than just a quarterback—they might’ve found stability.

Popular Reading

Giants’ star rookie preparing to play multiple roles in the defense



