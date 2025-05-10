Giants’ star rookie preparing to play multiple roles in the defense

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants loaded talent on their defensive line this offseason, adding former Penn State pass-rushing extraordinaire Abdul Carter to their already talented lineup. Upon the Giants selecting Carter, the question arose: where does he fit in?

Big Blue’s defensive line already featured two quality edge rushers in the starting lineup with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. However, Carter, who was selected with the third overall pick, was far too good to pass up.

Now attending his first minicamp for his first season in the NFL, Carter is preparing to wear many different hats for the Giants’ defense.

Abdul Carter is preparing to play a versatile role

As revealed in an episode of Giants Life, Carter and the Giants have been discussing his potential role in the defense for months.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A clip from 13 days before the draft showed outside linebacker coach Charlie Bullen questioning Carter about where he can fit into the Giants’ defense (h/t Giants.com):

Bullen: You obviously can win on the edge. You obviously can beat guards, and you can beat a center. So you have to learn all five spots. You good with that?

Carter: You can add more if you want.

Carter’s answer was exciting and probably exactly what the Giants’ coaching staff wanted to hear. But now he has to put that into practice.

The Giants’ defense will benefit from Carter’s versatility

Carter was asked during rookie minicamp on Friday if he meant what he said in the viral Giants Life clip and, once again, gave an exciting response:

“I don’t know about all 11, but (laughs)… I was talking to coach. Line me up at fullback, tight end, and I can block and catch so wherever they need me, I’m going to line up.”

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During his collegiate career, Carter played more than one position for the Nittany Lions. He started out as an off-ball linebacker before switching to the outside to play as more of an edge rusher in 2024. The switch resulted in a breakout with Carter recording 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24.0 tackles for loss last season.

The Giants will want to be creative getting Burns, Thibodeaux, and Carter all on the field together at the same time. Carter’s versatility could be the key to accomplishing that goal.

He has the speed to be a demon rushing off the edge, the strength to move inside and rush with power, and the awareness to rotate in at off-ball linebacker as well.

The Giants added a special talent in Carter. His alignment flexibility could be the key to the defense’s success.