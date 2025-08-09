Giants’ rookie QB Jaxson Dart dazzles in preseason debut

The New York Giants kicked off their preseason with a bang. They secured a 34–25 win on the road over the Buffalo Bills, powered by the strong performances of their rookie draft class.

First-round quarterback Jaxson Dart turned heads and sparked buzz around the league with his preseason debut.

Jaxson Dart was impressive in the Giants’ preseason Week 1 debut and win

Russell Wilson started for the Giants before Dart took over after one drive. He played out the rest of the first half and put up an impressive stat line in his first NFL action.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Dart went 12-of-19 passing for 154 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions with a 106.0 passer rating. He also added 24 yards on three carries with a longest run of 19 yards (he led the team in rushing yards).

Head coach Brian Daboll offered praise and a positive evaluation of his rookie quarterback following the game.

“About what I thought he would do,” Daboll told the media. “Efficient. Effective. Aggressive. Confident in the pocket.”

The highlight of the day came in the second quarter when Dart hung tough in the pocket, took a big hit, and delivered a strike down the left sideline for a 28-yard touchdown pass to WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

UNDER PRESSURE AND PERFECT! pic.twitter.com/hbFUbQLKCm — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) August 9, 2025

Daboll describes Dart as aggressive and confident in the pocket, and that touchdown pass is a perfect demonstration.

It was a strong debut for the No. 25 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Giants are confident in Dart’s ability, but determined to take it slow and remain patient with his development while Wilson remains the starter for the time being.

Dart will have another chance to impress his coaching staff and the Giants’ fanbase next Saturday against the New York Jets.