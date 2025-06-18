Giants’ rookie QB is drawing early praise — Brian Daboll can’t stop smiling

The New York Giants didn’t just draft a quarterback this spring — they finally handed Brian Daboll the keys to his own project.

After years of inheriting quarterbacks from past regimes, Daboll finally got his guy when the team traded back into the first round.

A shift in the Giants’ quarterback philosophy

By selecting Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick, the Giants pivoted from patchwork plans to a long-term developmental approach.

The 22-year-old quarterback from Ole Miss checks several boxes — poise, athleticism, arm talent, and the toughness Daboll values most.

In many ways, Dart feels like the prototype Daboll never had a chance to mold during his time in New York until now.

Dart has had some opportunities practicing with the ones, and it’s important for him to gain that experience.

“Well, it’s good to get [Dart] in with the ones. There’s usually a level of anxiety at times for young players when they get thrown into the mix,” Daboll said Tuesday morning prior, via Art Stapleton of NJ.com.

“It’s not exactly planned in terms of, ‘He’s getting [the third rep], sometimes we’ll just say get in there [and] then he’s calling plays in front of veterans that have done it at a high level. I think that’s important.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart’s early performances have been a mixed bag

Like most rookies getting acclimated to NFL speed, Dart has had his share of off-target throws and slow reads during OTAs.

But for every misfire, there’s been a flash — a deep ball with touch, a quick read under pressure, or an athletic scramble.

That balance of volatility and upside is expected in June, but the good signs are already outweighing the growing pains so far.

The numbers show why the Giants were intrigued

Last season at Ole Miss, Dart completed 69.2% of his passes for 4,276 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

He also rushed for 648 yards and three scores, showing mobility that adds another layer of danger to his game at the next level.

Those stats reflect a quarterback capable of making plays through the air and with his legs — a true dual-threat with upside.

Daboll’s influence is already being felt

According to Ian Rapoport, Daboll is clearly excited by Dart’s potential, with early reports describing the results as “exciting.”

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #Giants QB Jaxson Dart has impressed early, and it's not hard to see coach Brian Daboll is a believer. pic.twitter.com/9MQz20qGTf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2025

That endorsement matters, especially given Daboll’s track record developing quarterbacks like Josh Allen earlier in his career.

If Dart continues to show growth through camp, the path to significant playing time this season could come sooner than expected.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The depth chart may already be shifting

Though Russell Wilson is locked in as the Giants’ starter, Dart has reportedly jumped into the QB2 conversation over Jameis Winston.

That’s no small shift, considering Winston was signed to a two-year deal with playing-time incentives built into the structure.

If Dart does emerge as the top backup, Winston may be viewed more as insurance than a long-term contributor in the quarterback room.

Dart could be called on sooner than later

Injuries or a struggling season could open the door for Dart to see the field, especially if he keeps impressing coaches in practice.

That opportunity would give the Giants and their fans an early glimpse at whether he’s ready to lead sooner than initially expected.

The signs are early, but the vibe around the building suggests the Giants finally feel they’ve planted the right seed at quarterback.

READ MORE: Giants’ high-upside edge rusher might be on the verge of a true breakout