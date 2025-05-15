Giants’ rookie pass-rusher could be an immediate All-Pro talent

The New York Giants have built what appears to be an elite defensive line on paper. The unit was strong entering the 2025 offseason, but got completely juiced by the selection of Abdul Carter in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Carter figures to be a dominant force from day one and could have an incredible impact on the Giants’ defense as a rookie.

The Giants drafted a pass-rushing phenom with the No. 3 overall pick

The Giants knew they were drafting a stud when they selected Carter with the No. 3 overall pick. The Nittany Lions product led the nation last season with 24.0 tackles for loss while also adding 12.0 sacks to his resume.

In 2024, Carter earned a 92.3 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade — his second straight year eclipsing the 90.0 mark.

According to PFF, over the last two seasons, Carter has ranked in the 99th percentile in several of PFF’s most stable pass-rushing metrics, including pass-rush grade against true pass sets and pass-rush win rate.

Carter’s 22.6% Pass-Rush Win Rate in 2024 was among the top at his position. His 66 pressures ranked second among 512 edge rushers in the NCAA last season.

Could Abdul Carter be an All-Pro as a rookie?

Throughout the pre-draft process, Carter received comparisons to another elite Penn State product: Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons.

Like Parsons, Carter has the potential to be an All-Pro as a rookie. Parsons stepped into the NFL in 2021 and took the league by storm. He totaled 13.0 sacks, earned a Pro Bowl selection, won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and was named a first-team All-Pro.

It’s difficult to set such high expectations for a prospect, but it’s easy to recognize similar potential for Carter. He could have an immediate and intense impact in his rookie season.

The Giants’ unofficial rookie sack record is 9.5, held by the greatest defensive player of all time, Lawrence Taylor. If Carter can become the first rookie in Giants franchise history to crack double-digit sacks, he would be joining the most elite company.