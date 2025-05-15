Giants were handed a nightmare start to the 2025 season

Sometimes the NFL feels less like a game and more like a survival test.

That’s the exact situation the New York Giants were thrown into when their 2025 schedule leaked on Thursday.

If adversity builds character, then the Giants are about to go through a full-on personality transformation.

A nightmare start sets the tone

The Giants couldn’t have drawn a more difficult opening stretch.

They’ll begin the season on the road against a revamped Washington Commanders squad, led by rising star Jayden Daniels.

Then it’s a trip to Dallas for a division slugfest with the Cowboys, followed by their home opener against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.

That’s three potential playoff teams—two away, one against the defending champs—before you even catch your breath.

Midseason doesn’t offer much relief

While Week 5’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints offers a temporary reprieve, the storm intensifies immediately afterward.

The Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles twice in three weeks with the Denver Broncos sandwiched in between.

From there, they’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions—four teams with either high-powered offenses or bruising defenses.

That stretch could be where the season’s fate is truly decided.

How long is the Russell Wilson experiment?

With a gauntlet like this, it’s fair to wonder how long Russell Wilson will remain the starter if the losses pile up.

The 2025 campaign is make-or-break not just for the team, but for Wilson himself—who’s on a one-year deal.

Should the Giants struggle out of the gate, first-round pick Jaxson Dart may be ushered in to take the reins.

He’s the quarterback Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll handpicked for development, and starting him late in the season would let the front office evaluate their future.

The defense will need to carry early

Schoen invested heavily in this offseason’s defensive upgrades, bolstering the pass rush and adding versatility across the front seven.

But with a new quarterback, retooled scheme, and untested offensive rhythm, it’s the defense that will need to keep them in games early on.

They’ve got the talent to compete—but consistency and chemistry will be tested weekly.

Daboll and Schoen are officially on the clock

The 2025 season doesn’t just feel like a turning point—it is one.

Daboll and Schoen overhauled this roster. They bet on Wilson. They drafted Dart. They rebuilt both trenches.

Now, they face one of the toughest schedules in the league, and the outcome may determine whether they’re still in charge by 2026.

What counts as a successful season? That answer may depend less on the win total and more on how the team competes—and whether Dart shows flashes late.

But one thing is clear: the Giants have no room for a slow start.

