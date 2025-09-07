Giants’ rookie Jaxson Dart expected to play in Week 1 in a ‘package of plays’

The New York Giants are starting quarterback Russell Wilson to kick off their season in Week 1. But how long will Wilson be able to keep the rookie Jaxson Dart off the field after a strong preseason? Perhaps not long at all.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Dart could get some playing time in Week 1.

Giants could deploy Jaxson Dart on a package of plays in Week 1

Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have reportedly put together a package of plays to deploy Dart in Week 1.

“The Giants have prepared a package of plays for their first-round rookie quarterback in the game plan for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Washington Commanders, sources say, after three impressive showings from Dart in the preseason convinced the team he’s ready for regular-season action,” Garafolo and Rapoport report.

“There’s no guarantee head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will employ the plays for Dart, who completed 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the preseason. Much will depend on game flow, situational strategy and how starter Russell Wilson performs in his first game as the Giants’ starter.

“But the plays are ready to go if needed and Dart is the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Jameis Winston, which allows the rookie to enter and exit the game in a way he wouldn’t be able to if he were listed as the third, emergency quarterback.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This report seems to indicate that, not only will Dart likely play a handful of snaps in Week 1, but that the Giants feel he is ready for regular-season football, and that Wilson’s leash will be short this season.

The original plan was for Wilson to start as many games as possible while Dart served as a backup, learning and developing behind the scenes.

But Dart looked as ready as he’ll ever be this preseason and seems to have convinced the Giants’ coaching staff that he should be on the field sooner, rather than later.