Giants rookie gets shoutout from former Pro Bowl defensive back

The New York Giants are 0-2 after a disappointing Week 2 loss against the Washington Commanders. However, while this loss might be a tough pill to swallow, there were some silver linings for the G-Men to take away from the contest.

Rookie cornerback Dru Phillips had another stellar performance in Week 2, backing up an impressive outing from the weekend prior. Former Pro Bowl defensive back Ryan Clark took to social media to praise Phillips for his performance.

Ryan Clark shouts out Dru Phillips on social media

Following his strong outing in Washington, Phillips received praise from thousands of fans on social media. Clark, a Super Bowl champion and the host of The Pivot Podcast, chimed in on X:

“Dru Phillips is going to be an [absolute] stud at the nickel position in this league,” Clark posted.

Phillips appreciated the shoutout and sent some love back Clark’s way:

The Giants have a gem in Phillips

The Giants drafted Phillips in the third round of this year’s draft. The Kentucky product earned the team’s starting nickel cornerback job with his strong play in the summer and has continued to be one of the team’s top performers so far this regular season.

In Week 1, Phillips was only on the field for 16 snaps. However, in that minimal playing time, he managed to total four combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble that was recovered by the Giants in the red zone.

Phillips backed up that strong debut performance and looked even better in Week 2. Against the Commanders, he racked up 12 combined tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss. Phillips was flying all over the field, constantly making plays.

It appears as though the Giants uncovered a hidden gem in Phillips. The rookie has had a strong start to his NFL career and will hope to continue that trend throughout his first season.