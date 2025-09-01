Giants’ rookie could play crucial role to slow down MVP-candidate in Week 1

The New York Giants will try their best to slow down the Jayden Daniels-led Washington Commanders in Week 1.

With under a week left to play, the game planning has begun, as Big Blue’s defense aims to gain an advantage over Daniels as he enters his second season in the league.

Giants might call upon a rookie to slow down Jayden Daniels

Daniels is dangerous, both as a passer and as a rusher. In 2024, the Offensive Rookie of the Year rushed for 891 yards and six touchdowns in addition to the 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns that he totaled passing.

Containing Daniels is a unique challenge. He gets the ball out quickly and has the ability to take off and scamper for big gains all game long.

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Standing in his way could be No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter. The Giants’ rookie is the runaway favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season.

Carter is an athletic freak at his position, the same way Daniels is at his position. Carter was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2024 after totaling 12.0 sacks and a nation-leading 24.0 tackles for loss.

Abdul Carter has the ability to quarterback spy

While he is now considered a passer-rushing extraordinaire, Carter began his collegiate career as an elite off-ball linebacker.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

In that role, Carter often found himself playing the quarterback spy, roaming the middle of the field and shadowing scrambling opposing quarterbacks.

With the Giants slated to face Daniels in Week 1, they will need to have a QB spy handy to slow him down. Carter can step into that position and play a critical role in the defense’s success to kick off the season.