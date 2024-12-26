Giants rookie cornerback is among the top players at his position

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have had a disaster of a season, currently sitting at 2-13 with two games left. They are well on track to receive the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, where they will hopefully draft the next franchise player to build around.

Dru Phillips has been a revelation for the Giants

However, if there is one positive that can be taken away from this lost season, it’s this year’s rookie class. Dru Phillips, a cornerback who was taken in the third round of the 2024 draft, has been a revelation for the Giants, and is quietly cementing his name amongst the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

Phillips has the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus grade of all cornerbacks at 77.8. That grade is just below top cornerbacks such as Marlon Humphrey, and is above players like Jaire Alexander and Byron Murphy.

Phillips realizes the territory he has entered and is confident in his abilities to stay as a top cornerback in the NFL:

“Coming in, you hear about the NFL guys, and I give everyone the benefit of the doubt,” Phillips told the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. “But I go out there and I’m like, ‘Oh s–t, I’m pretty damn good, too.’ I’ve been out there going against the best, and I can hang.”

In 12 games this season, Phillips has 43 tackles and one sack and has allowed an 83.7% completion rate. Additionally, he has recorded 29 stops and forced two fumbles, showcasing his physicality in run defense.

Phillips has been highly impactful in the secondary

He has shown to be versatile both in coverage and in run defense, which has made him a sneaky-high value pick for the G-men. Phillips has been even more impactful given the secondary’s underwhelming performance overall this season, and as he continues to develop, he could be a huge part of the Giants’ defense for years to come.

Injuries have come and gone for Phillips, as he sat out Week 4 against the Cowboys and has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. However, when he is on the field, he has shown to have a tremendous impact on the game, and has gotten the same words of approval from head coach Brian Daboll.

“He’s a physical player. I think he’s shown that,” Daboll said. “Where he plays in particular, he’s part of a lot of run fits. He’s an aggressive tackler and continues to improve. He definitely has a lot of upside.”

Though the Giants are playing for nothing at this point, Phillips will want to end the season on a high note. They have their final home game of the season on Sunday against the Colts before they head to Philadelphia to close out the season against the Eagles.