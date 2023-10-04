Giants rookie CB having solid season despite team’s struggles

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are an utter disappointment this season, having been blown out in three of their first four games and earning a lackluster 1-3 record to start the year. But it hasn’t been all bad for Big Blue as rookie first-round pick Deonte Banks has been a solid performer despite the team’s struggles.

Deonte Banks holds his own against D.K. Metcalf

In Week 4, New York imploded on Monday Night Football, losing 24–3 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks possess one of the best receiving corps in the NFL, headlined by Pro Bowl WR D.K. Metcalf. Banks was primarily tasked with lining up across Metcalf in this week’s matchup.

According to Pro Football Focus, Banks held up well against this difficult challenge and turned in an impressive Week 4 performance:

“The Giants tasked Banks with shadowing D.K. Metcalf, and he held up relatively well, all things considered. Metcalf managed 34 receiving yards and a touchdown against the rookie, who seemed to have good coverage on the score but was fooled by Metcalf’s late hands. Banks added two stops in run defense.” Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus

The Giants are reliant on Banks’ performance

Big Blue’s secondary has been poor this season. With Banks in the starting lineup, New York has had a clear lack of experience in their defensive backfield. Meanwhile, veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson is having the worst season of his career.

Banks has been starting on the outside with Jackson in the slot. Fellow rookie Tre Hawkins III opened the season as the second starting boundary corner, but he was benched in Week 4 following a poor performance highlighted by a lack of effort in Week 3.

With Jackson struggling and Hawkins benched, the Giants are reliant on Banks to lead their secondary. As a 22-year-old rookie, Banks is being placed in a difficult situation, but so far, he is rising to the occasion.

Banks already has three pass breakups on the season and has only surrendered a 52.6% completion percentage through four games. He may not be perfect, but rookie growing pains are expected, and Banks is already growing into a capable starter.

The sky is the limit for Big Blue’s first-round draft pick. Even though the Giants’ season seems to be imploding, Banks is standing out as a talented young player with plenty of potential for the future.