Giants restructure star left tackle’s contract despite extensive injury history

The New York Giants are making a necessary move to clear some cap space. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Giants are restructuring the contract of starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, creating $12.2 million in 2025 cap space.

The Giants needed to clear cap space prior to the start of the regular season. According to Over the Cap, the Giants were $9.5 million over the salary cap on Thursday morning.

Restructuring Thomas’s deal will free up some cap space for them to enter the regular season with. However, it will also add a financial burden to their salary cap in 2026 and beyond.

Was it wise to restructure Andrew Thomas’s contract?

This is a max restructure of Thomas’s contract that will add $3 million to his cap hits in each of the next four years.

Thomas is under contract through the 2029 season. He had a potential out in his deal in 2027, however, this restructuring of his contract might make it even more difficult to release Thomas down the line.

The Giants are in no hurry to move on from Thomas, as he is one of the best offensive linemen in the game when healthy. However, general manager Joe Schoen has been conservative about restructuring players with injury histories, and Thomas’s injury history is extensive.

Thomas has missed 18 games over the last two seasons due to injuries, making him absent for more than half of the games the Giants have played.

He is coming off a season-ending Lisfranc surgery that sidelined him for the final 11 games of the 2024 season. It is still unknown whether or not Thomas will start on Sunday as the Giants kick off their season.

Having a healthy Thomas under contract is crucial for the Giants. The last time he played all 17 games, the Giants went to the playoffs in 2022.

This move now has Big Blue able to maneuver financially, but they will need to be careful about Thomas and his health as they plan for the future.