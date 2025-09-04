Giants’ Malik Nabers taking on mentorship role with his new rookie quarterback

New York Giants superstar wide receiver is developing into one of the team’s most prominent leaders as he enters the second season of his career.

Nabers burst onto the scene as a rookie and quickly established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the game. Now, Nabers and the Giants are hoping to see rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart have a similar rapid ascension.

Nabers has been taking the rookie under his wing and taking on a mentorship role as he helps prepare Dart for the NFL.

Head coach Brian Daboll runs a complex offensive scheme. It can be a lot for a rookie to grasp, especially in one summer. Nabers knows that, being that he is entering year two of his NFL career and his second season under Daboll.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Nabers is trying to make that learning process as easy as he can for Dart.

“I came in here a couple times and he was still continuing to learn the offense,” Nabers explained. “He was talking to (tight end) Theo (Johnson) and I’d put into the conversation and he was pretty frustrated just about – the offense is complicated, there’s a lot going on but I saw him, I talked to him about it.

“I was like, ‘Look, you’re not going to get it down in a week.’ Rome wasn’t built in a year. It takes a long time so I told him that. I was like, ‘Day by day, just try to get better at something, try to learn something new.’ And I feel like it’ll help.”

Dart seems to have gotten a solid grasp of the offense by now. He played in all three of the Giants’ preseason contests this summer and absolutely lit it up, completing 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, while adding six carries for 52 yards and another score.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nabers is confident that Dart will be the Giants’ man

Although it might be a while before Dart takes over as the Giants’ starting quarterback, Nabers is already confident that he can be the man for the job.

“Once you got it, we can beat anybody, we can beat everybody with this thing, know where you want to go with the ball,” Nabers explained to the media what he has been telling Dart.

The Giants are confident in Dart. Daboll is seemingly head over heels for the rookie. But for now, Russell Wilson will remain the starting quarterback.

But once the Giants feel Dart is ready for NFL Sundays, he will be on the field, connecting with Nabers, and aiming to lead Big Blue to a new era of winning football.