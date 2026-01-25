John Harbaugh has found his man to lead the Giants on the third side of the ball, bringing one of his most trusted lieutenants from Baltimore with him to East Rutherford.

According to Matt Zenits of CBS Sports, the New York Giants are hiring Chris Horton as their new special teams coordinator.

Giants Hiring STC Chris Horton

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a brief standoff where the Ravens initially denied the Giants’ request to interview Horton for the position, the path cleared following Baltimore’s hiring of Jesse Minter, allowing Horton to reunite with Harbaugh.

For a franchise that has spent years searching for consistency on special teams, Horton represents a stabilizing hire. He is an extension of the Harbaugh philosophy that views special teams as a primary weapon, not an afterthought.

Horton’s Resume is Elite

Chris Horton’s resume in Baltimore is nothing short of elite. Since taking over as the Ravens’ special teams coordinator in 2019, his units have consistently ranked in the top five league-wide, including a No. 1 overall finish in 2021.

Under his watch, the Ravens became the NFL benchmark for return efficiency and kick coverage, ranking second in the league in yards per punt return (11.1) and fourth in 20+ yard returns.

By hiring a Horton, Harbaugh is ensuring that the Giants’ special teams will operate with the same disciplined, aggressive identity that defined his decade-plus of success in Baltimore.