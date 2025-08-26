Giants release fan-favorite backup quarterback ahead of roster cuts deadline

The New York Giants are releasing backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The fan-favorite, hometown hero is the latest Giant to be released as they shed their roster down ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s 4 PM ET deadline.

All NFL teams must cut their rosters down to 53 men to finalize for the regular season by the deadline.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Giants gave “some consideration” to carrying four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, which would have included DeVito, alongside Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Jaxson Dart.

However, Garafolo reports that the Giants “feel good about their roster across the board these days and didn’t want to lose a key depth piece elsewhere on the 53.”

DeVito is released following a strong preseason campaign. In the Giants’ final preseason outing, DeVito helped lead the team to a 42–10 victory, playing the entire second half and going 17-of-20 passing for 198 yards with a 3-0 TD-INT ratio.

Now DeVito will be on the waiver wire, available to be claimed by any team. The Giants will hope to see DeVito clear waivers so that they can re-sign him to their practice squad, but that outcome is hardly a guarantee.