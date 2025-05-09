Giants receive shocking level of disrespect from ESPN in latest power rankings

The 2024-25 season was arguably the worst in the New York Giants’ franchise history. It was meant to be a season of celebration, the 100th season in the franchise’s history. Instead, the team collapsed and stumbled down the abyss to a 3-14 record that included a franchise-worst 10-game losing streak.

Understandably and justifiably, the Giants were near the bottom of the league in nearly every power ranking by season’s end. However, this offseason, they have received praise across the board for their hard work done to upgrade the roster.

Despite their monumental improvements, ESPN is not convinced that the Giants will be much better this season.

Giants bottom out in ESPN’s latest power rankings

More than 80 of ESPN’s NFL Nation writers came together to vote and compile their post-NFL Draft power rankings for all 32 franchises.

Credit: Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants still came in dead last.

“No reason to beat around the bush,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote of the team’s placement in the power rankings. “The Giants added three quarterbacks this offseason: Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and first-round pick Jaxson Dart. New York ended last season with Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle at QB. The idea is to have Wilson and Winston handle most (if not all) of the work, with DeVito as insurance. This will provide Dart with the NFL equivalent of a redshirt year. It’s not perfect for the Giants, but it’s an upgrade on how they ended last season.”

Quarterback was listed as the Giants’ most improved position. However, it doesn’t seem like they have done enough to convince ESPN’s analysts that the 2025 season will be much better than 2024.

The Giants are a much better team entering 2025

In addition to the aforementioned upgrades at quarterback, the Giants have made significant improvements across their roster.

Their defensive line is stacked after combining No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter with No. 65 overall pick Darius Alexander and the Giants’ already great defensive linemen in Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback and safety were two of the Giants’ biggest needs entering the offseason, and they were both addressed with the signings of Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland, respectively.

The offensive line added upside in Marcus Mbow, though, perhaps there is still room for improvement in that unit.

Fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo should help the Giants’ offense become more dynamic this season.

Overall, the Giants are a much better team now than they were at the start of the offseason. Fans feel like this team has more of a fighting chance this season with Russell Wilson under center, and they should.

The Giants might not be a great team on paper, but it is hard to believe that they are the worst.