Giants’ depth edge rusher goes down with torn pec

The New York Giants could be without a key depth piece at the start of the 2025 season. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported Thursday that depth edge rusher Victor Dimukeje suffered a torn pectoral muscle during offseason workouts with the Giants.

Giants’ Victor Dimukeje suffers torn pectoral muscle during workout

Dimukeje was signed by New York this offseason as a depth piece. The team drafted Penn State standout edge rusher Abdul Carter to play on the outside along with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Dexter Lawrence, so they are already strong at the position.

However, losing him could be costly if any other injuries to the defensive line come about. Dimukeje is entering his fifth NFL season after spending his first four years with the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2023, he recorded four sacks and recorded 32 total tackles, including five for a loss.

The Giants will hope to have him back in time for the season for depth

It is unclear how much time he will have to miss, but a torn pec is likely to keep him out for an extended period of time. Whether or not he will be able to return for the start of training camp in July is unclear, but he will be unable to take part in a large chunk of workouts this summer and likely much more.

The best-case scenario is that he doesn’t have to miss much time when the regular season begins, as they will need him for depth. The Giants’ defensive line is imposing following the addition of Carter through the draft, and they could be a top group in the NFL.

The hope is that the team will have Dimukeje back in time for the start of the season around the fall.