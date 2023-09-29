Giants receive crushing blow with star left tackle missing practice

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 isn’t just another game—it may impact their Wild Card hopes in the future. Central to their offensive strategy and success is the performance of their offensive line, a component that can either propel them forward or impede their progress.

Injury Concerns for Thomas

While there’s good news with starting left guard Ben Bredeson set to return Monday night, concerns are brewing around star left tackle Andrew Thomas. Missing Friday’s practice has sparked uncertainties about Thomas’s availability for the game. Despite his determination to fill his usual place in the starting offense, his evident discomfort during Thursday’s practice and his time spent with trainers on Friday raise eyebrows about his readiness.

Thomas had been restricted to just 53 snaps in the Week 1 face-off against the Dallas Cowboys, succumbing to a hamstring injury. In his absence, Josh Ezeudu stepped in. However, navigating the left tackle position in the NFL is a first for Ezeudu, leading to some inconsistent performances. The return of Bredeson is a silver lining, offering some stability to the line, but quarterback Daniel Jones may need to brace himself for more pressure, especially if Thomas is sidelined.

Giants are Weighing the Risks

Even if Thomas manages to step onto the field, he may only be at 75% of his full capability. Such a scenario presents the risk of exacerbating his injury. The Giants might deliberate on resting him an additional week, especially considering the challenging Week 5 showdown they have against the formidable Miami Dolphins.