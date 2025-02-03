Giants reap reward of QB sweep & take 2025 NFL Draft’s top prospect in latest mock

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A pair of the latest 2025 NFL mock drafts have the New York Giants as the team that lands the consensus top prospect in the incoming class.

Giants take elite WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 3 overall in mock draft

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein forecasted that the Giants would have the chance to take Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft after one of the top quarterbacks in Cam Ward (Miami) and edge rusher Abdul Carter (Penn State) go No. 1 and No. 2. Zierlein had this to say about the selection:

“Two-way talent in the Big Apple! I like it! The Giants had the second-fewest interceptions in the league in 2024 (five). The ballhawking Hunter can help New York do a better job of taking the ball away — and score some touchdowns as a part-time receiver,” Zierlein wrote.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A second mock draft also has the Giants landing Hunter

Not only so, but For The Win’s Christian D’Andrea also had the Giants taking Hunter, this time with a quarterback sweep taking place as the class’ other top QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) follows behind Ward at No. 2 overall. D’Andrea rationalized the selection as follows:

“This isn’t the quarterback New York needs, but it’s a massive influx of talent that can spur growth on both sides of the ball. Hunter is some sort of mythical creature cursed to roam earth and he’s decided to make the most of it. He can punch up a young secondary alongside Dru Phillips (a rising star if 2024 is an indication) and Deonte Banks (a 2023 first round pick who regressed badly last fall). He can team with Malik Nabers to make life easier for whomever is throwing passes next fall,” D’Andrea wrote.

“Head coach Brian Daboll is on the hot seat despite being 2022’s AP coach of the year. Finding the right way to deploy Hunter would give him job security and, importantly, give a tortured Giants fanbase something to cheer for after enduring six years of the Daniel Jones experience.”

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Hunter could kill two birds with one stone for Giants

Seeing that New York already has a special 1,000-yard receiver in Malik Nabers in their ensemble, they could turn to Hunter to be their WR2 from the onset. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s 1,258 receiving yards, Big 12-leading 15 receiving touchdowns and 96 receptions from 2024 are uniformly looked at to translate to the NFL level.

On the defensive side of the ball is where the Giants could reap even more immeasurable benefits. The 6-1 ball-stopper is a gifted athlete who exhibits great timing when reading routes and the way in which a quarterback will execute his plays. Hunter added four interceptions to his resume at cornerback in 2024.

Thus, the Giants could form a scary wideout unit and secondary if Hunter falls to them at No. 3. Should he, there may not be a more sensible pick to make.