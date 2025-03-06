Giants reach on quarterback with No. 3 pick in bizarre mock draft

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The latest post-Combine mock draft has the New York Giants making a shocking selection. The Giants are desperate to find their next quarterback this offseason, but they pick third in the 2025 NFL Draft, which might put them out of range for one of the two prospects worthy of a high selection. One analyst, however, sees the Giants reaching on the class’s QB3, despite his Day 2 projection.

Giants take QB Jaxson Dart in latest mock draft

NFL.com’s Charles Davis has the Giants taking Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 3 overall pick in his Mock Draft 1.0:

“The last time the Giants went all in on a QB from Ole Miss, it worked out pretty well. I know people have not been projecting Dart to go this high, but New York has a screaming need at the position. After passing on Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix in last year’s draft, the G-Men might not feel like they can sit back and wait this time around,” Davis rationalized.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Giants come out of left field with promising QB Dart

Dart lives up to his last name with the way he finds his receivers deep down the field in the pocket. The 21-year-old talent is a smooth operator under center, where he exhibits a strong arm, precision, and dexterity in pulling off a variety of well-timed throws.

The question is though, is Dart a No. 3 overall pick? New York taking him that early could be another Daniel Jones all over again. While they have different styles of play, Jones was highly valued beyond his pre-draft projections and had his share of ups and downs with the franchise, with more downs.

Dart’s latest evaluations have raised his draft outlook

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Dart impressed at the Senior Bowl and at the Combine, which has raised his stock considerably (h/t Sportsnaut’s Andrew Buller-Russ):

“Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart is a name to watch. Teams believed Dart solidified himself as a first-rounder during his week at the Senior Bowl. And last week at the combine, two teams strongly believed Dart would be taken in the top half of the opening round.”

Thus, the 21-year-old’s SEC-leading 69.3 percent completion rate and 4,279 passing yards figure to translate to the NFL level. That makes him a player for the Giants to at the least, watch closely if Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders get taken with the top two picks in the draft. Though, he is more realistically a target for them on Day 2 or at the end of Round 1 in a potential trade-up scenario.