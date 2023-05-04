Giants reach agreement with DT Dexter Lawrence on mega-extension

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have agreed to terms on an extension with superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, per Adam Schefter. The deal is worth $90 million across four years with $60 million guaranteed. At $22.5 million per season, Lawrence becomes the third-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Giants extend Dexter Lawrence

The Giants have rewarded Dexter Lawrence with a new contract following a dominant 2022 season. Lawrence set new career highs with 7.5 sacks, 68 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits en route to being selected as a second-team All-Pro.

This deal has been in the making for several weeks. Lawrence skipped the start of the Giants’ offseason programming due to his unresolved contract situation. With the situation now resolved and Lawrence handsomely paid, New York will be excited to welcome back the 342-pound defensive lineman.

Lawrence was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the seventeenth overall selection. The Giants received that pick upon trading away Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

Lawrence was one of the most impactful defensive players in the NFL this season. At just 25 years old, the sky is the limit for Lawrence and the Giants’ defense. Extending Lawrence was a top priority for the team this offseason. Following the 2023 NFL Draft, the two sides have come to an agreement, ensuring Sexy Dexy will be a member of the New York Giants for years to come.