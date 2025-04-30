Giants quietly set up perfect trade scenario after stacking their quarterback room

Last season, the New York Giants faced every team’s worst nightmare — a quarterback room thinner than tissue paper.

By the end of the 2024 season, they were scrambling for answers, rolling out patchwork solutions with no real stability.

So this offseason, they made sure history wouldn’t repeat itself.

They signed not one, but two veteran quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before even touching the NFL Draft.

Wilson inked a one-year, $10.5 million fully guaranteed deal, giving him the starting reins for 2025.

Winston followed with a two-year, $8 million contract that included $5.25 million guaranteed and performance incentives.

A future franchise quarterback joins the mix

But the most intriguing move came on draft night.

With the 25th overall pick, the Giants selected Jaxson Dart — a raw, athletic quarterback with sky-high upside.

The plan is simple: let Dart learn in 2025, then give him the keys to the offense in 2026.

It’s a smart approach — one the Giants haven’t been able to execute in years due to instability under center.

But there’s a plot twist brewing underneath this QB shuffle.

If Dart progresses quickly, Winston may not stick around very long.

Winston’s future may already be on the clock

Winston was brought in as a seasoned backup, a player who can step in if injuries strike or Wilson falters.

But if Dart shows he’s ready to be the QB2, the Giants suddenly have a surplus at the position.

That could open the door to trading Winston by the deadline — especially with quarterback depth always in high demand.

There are teams out there already holding their breath at the position.

The New Orleans Saints, Winston’s former team, may come calling if they suffer another injury.

Even the Miami Dolphins, who lack serious depth behind Tua Tagovailoa, could be in the mix.

What the Giants could gain by moving him

Winston’s contract is reasonable and includes flexibility, making him an attractive option for a needy team.

If the Giants flipped him midseason, they could potentially secure a late-round pick in the 2026 draft.

It’s not a massive return, but it’s value nonetheless — especially for a player who wouldn’t be in the long-term plans.

It would also accelerate Dart’s development by putting him one snap away from starting, speeding up his transition timeline.

A plan that’s finally coming together

This is the kind of quarterback room the Giants haven’t had in years — layered, versatile, and built for flexibility.

Wilson brings leadership. Winston offers insurance. Dart represents the future.

And if everything falls into place, the Giants could even turn their depth into more draft capital.

It’s not flashy.

But it’s smart football.

And it might be just what this franchise has been missing.

