Giants quarterback nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart may bring home an award for his outstanding Sunday afternoon performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jaxson Dart turned the Giants’ tide

Giants.com’s Dan Salomone reported that Dart has been nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award.

The 22-year-old saved the Giants from beginning the season at 0-4. Dart completed 13-of-20 passing attempts in New York’s 21-18 win over Los Angeles, totaling 111 yards with a 1-0 TD-INT ratio.

Not only was Dart sound in his aerial attack, but the 223-pound quarterback also rushed 10 times for 54 rushing yards and one touchdown. He led New York to score in all but the second of their first four possessions.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants’ Dart could best the field to be No. 1 in Rookie of the Week race

Dart will have to best a bevy of players nominated. Five rookies have been nominated, among them being the Denver Broncos’ RJ Harvey.

New York’s prized rookie is the only quarterback nominated for the Week that just passed. Dart is up against one wide receiver as well as three running backs who all registered 100 or more total yards in their respective games.

Dart would be the first Giants rookie to win the award this season. The winner will be announced this Thursday.



