Could the Giants reunite with a former star to fill their Malik Nabers void?

An MRI confirmed on Monday that New York Giants superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers tore his ACL, ending his 2025 season.

This has led to speculation from fans and analysts alike about which next steps the Giants will take to patch up their receiving corps. Some have suggested the Giants target a familiar name in free agency: Odell Beckham Jr.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Giants reunite with Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Giants might look to add talent to their receiving corps with Nabers sidelined for the rest of the season. Fans might be demanding the team to make a splashy, blockbuster deal for a WR2, but more realistically, the 1-3 team will likely opt to add depth and experience to the position group.

That’s why a player like Beckham could pique their interests. Formerly a Big Blue superstar, Beckham is now a 10-year NFL veteran who has bounced around several teams over the last few seasons, filling in as a backup receiving option and veteran mentor.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In 2024, Beckham spent much of the season unsigned, but eventually joined the Miami Dolphins. He played nine games for Miami with zero starts, catching nine passes for 55 yards and zero touchdowns.

Beckham’s role with the Dolphins was not highly impactful on the field; however, his mentorship there and in his previous stint with the Baltimore Ravens (2023) was valuable for the two teams’ younger playmakers.

Beckham could mentor Big Blue’s young receiving corps

Since his departure from the Giants in 2019, Beckham has made it abundantly clear that he never wanted to leave New York and has always maintained his interest in a reunion. He even met with Giants general manager Joe Schoen a couple of years ago to gauge any mutual interest in a reunion, though that did not come to fruition at the time.

Fast forward a few years later, and the Giants have a Malik Nabers-sized void to fill. Beckham would hardly fill that void for the Giants. But then again, very few players in the league could.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Prior to his injury, Nabers had 127 catches in his first two NFL seasons, second most catches by any player in his first 20 games behind only Odell Beckham Jr., who had 141 (h/t ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

The Giants are hoping that third-year WR Jalin Hyatt or undrafted rookie Beaux Collins can step up in their offense. But neither player offers much in the way of experience; Beckham does.

With this being a young receiving corps, and with Nabers still involved in the facility during his injury recovery, having a player like Beckham in the building could be beneficial. Beckham has suffered several season-ending injuries during his time in the NFL and could help guide Nabers on his road to recovery.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

And, at the end of the day, for many Giants fans, it would be plain fun to see Beckham back in blue. He was one of the most electric Giants of the 2010s, totaling over 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons in the league (2014-2016), making three-straight Pro Bowls, and earning two second-team All-Pro nods.

Beckham is a fan favorite among Giants faithful. Bringing him back amidst a disappointing season could be a way to get the fanbase engaged again.