Giants QB Daniel Jones gets second chance after New York missed out on Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are banking on Daniel Jones to deliver under center in 2024 with the collection of talent they’ve come away with following the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants were reportedly on the outs with Jones immediately after the 2023 regular season, and wanted UNC’s Drake Maye most with their No. 6 overall pick in the draft, as Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported.

Yet, Maye went to the New England Patriots at No. 3 overall and the Giants added an A-list wide receiver in LSU’s Malik Nabers to their roster with their first-round selection.

Jones will now get a second chance to produce wins for the Giants in 2024 after nearly getting moved off of this winter. The Duke product was a letdown in 2023, even before he went down with a torn ACL in Week 9.

Though he had to deal with an offensive line in shambles through his first six starts, and even managed to complete a career-high 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 passing yards with a 2-6 TD-INT ratio in 2023, the eye test and his 1-5 record proved that he had taken a step back.

Seeing that Jones now has a revamped receiving corps. and offensive line at his disposal, the expectation is that he’ll look more like the Jones that led the team to a 9-7 record and playoff berth in 2022, rather than what he exhibited last year.

Giants passed on highly-touted QB options in the first round to stick with Jones

This year marked one of the most talented quarterback classes in recent memory. Even with the top three options in USC’s Caleb Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Maye taken off the board before the Giants went on the clock, they had the opportunity to take other coveted passers in Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. in the first round.

Yet, they stuck with their five-year starter, and now look to him to deliver on the newfound confidence they’ve instilled in him. It’s up to the 26-year-old to hold up his end of the bargain.