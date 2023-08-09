Giants QB Daniel Jones bounces back with stellar second joint practice with the Lions

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offense struggled during their first joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. Franchise quarterback Daniel Jones in particular had a “rough one,” missing open receivers throughout the practice. But Wednesday’s practice writes a different story as Jones bounced back and had a stellar day against Detroit.

Giants’ offense fights back during second joint practice with Lions

Connor Hughes of SNY had Jones 5 of 12 through five 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday’s practice. On Wednesday, Hughes had Jones at six of seven passing with three touchdowns during 7-on-7s as each pass was “exactly where it had to be.” The fifth-year signal-caller then lit it up during team drills, highlighted by a pair of touchdown throws, both to WR Darius Slayton.

OKAY SLAYTON ? pic.twitter.com/GXcd1DuqFQ — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023

The NFL media made it a point to criticize Jones rather heavily following his shaky first day of joint practices with the Lions. Jones had been standing out throughout training camp, looking primed for a big 2023 season. After one bad practice, Big Blue’s quarterback looks like he is back in form and still on track to have that big year.

TE Darren Waller, WR Cole Beasley, and RB Saquon Barkley all hauled in touchdown grabs delivered by Jones during drills with the Lions on Wednesday. The Giants made it a point to load up on offensive firepower this offseason, and Jones seems to be making the most of his new weapons.