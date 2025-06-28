Giants pushed to trade explosive pass rusher via NFL analyst

The New York Giants finally have a chance to forge an identity that fans can rally around, and it’s anchored by their stacked defensive line.

For years, the Giants have wandered through mediocrity, grasping for something that defined who they were beyond inconsistency.

That could change in 2025 with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and now rookie Abdul Carter ready to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

The excitement is building, but it’s Kayvon Thibodeaux who might hold the keys to turning this group from simply good into absolutely terrifying.

Thibodeaux’s offseason grind could pay big dividends

Thibodeaux’s been a lightning rod for discussion ever since the Giants took him in the first round, but he’s been grinding relentlessly this offseason.

He’s clearly bulked up in the upper body, adding power to go with his already explosive first step off the edge.

Last season, Thibodeaux played just 593 snaps, posting 38 pressures and six sacks — numbers that left plenty on the table.

His 27.6% missed tackle rate was alarmingly high, but that’s precisely what he’s zeroed in on fixing through improved hand placement and leverage.

If it clicks, Thibodeaux could make the jump from good to a game-wrecking force in 2025, the kind that forces coordinators to change game plans.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz believes it’s time to cash out

Despite all of this promise, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz floated an idea that feels like pulling the parachute just as the ride gets fun.

Schatz suggested the Giants should trade Thibodeaux, given their embarrassment of riches on the edge and looming contract decisions.

He argued that with Burns and Carter already on board, paying Thibodeaux top dollar in a couple years might not be worth it.

Instead, he pitched the Giants could flip him to a contender like Green Bay or Detroit for a Day 2 pick, stocking up assets for future offensive help.

That’s certainly logical from a roster balance standpoint, especially since Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers will need more weapons and protection.

Trading Thibodeaux now would sabotage a budding identity

However, moving on from Thibodeaux would undercut what could be the Giants’ first real identity in over a decade: a suffocating pass rush.

Teams dream of lining up three legitimate threats who can all win one-on-one, creating chaos without needing heavy blitz packages.

Thibodeaux, Burns, and Carter together give New York that dream scenario, like a three-headed dragon capable of devouring quarterbacks.

Yes, it might strain the future cap sheet, but elite units define seasons and elevate teams that otherwise might hover around average.

A defensive line to lean on as Dart matures

Let’s not forget the Giants are still banking on Dart to develop into a franchise quarterback, something that rarely happens overnight.

An elite pass rush buys the offense time, steals extra possessions, and takes pressure off Dart as he finds his footing.

Cutting bait on Thibodeaux now might make future accountants happy, but it would rob this team of a fearsome foundation.