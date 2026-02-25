As the Giants look to solidify the protection for Jaxson Dart, the recent focus has been on the very heart of the offensive line. Big Blue has been connected to the Baltimore Ravens’ impending free agent center, Tyler Linderbaum. Amidst the hiring of new head coach John Harbaugh, the Giants have emerged as a primary suitor for the 25-year-old Pro Bowler.

However, Linderbaum is viewed as the top impending free agent offensive lineman this offseason. He will have a robust market — if he even hits the open market. New information indicates the Ravens might not let him shake free.

Tyler Linderbaum is Expected to Receive a Market-Setting Payday

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The financial numbers being discussed for Linderbaum are nothing short of historic. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta confirmed on Tuesday that Baltimore has already placed a “market-setting” offer on the table to keep their star pivot from hitting the open market (h/t Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic).

“We’ve made him a market-setting offer, and hopefully we can get something done with him between now and the start of the new league year,” DeCosta said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Currently, Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs paces the position at $18 million per year. However, Jordan Schultz reports that Linderbaum could command a deal north of $22 million annually if he reaches free agency.

“Linderbaum is generating a ton of buzz from teams I’ve spoken to. If he reaches the open market, the expectation is he could land a deal north of $22M per year,” Schultz posted on X.

For the Giants, spending top-of-the-market money on a center is a high-stakes gamble that would require serious salary cap gymnastics. They currently have just $5.1 million in cap space entering the offseason, with several important and high-priced free agents impending who they would like to re-sign, such as RT Jermaine Eluemunor. Fitting Linderbaum under the cap could inhibit New York from being able to re-sign their own free agents.

Linderbaum Would be a Perfect Fit in the Giants’ Offense

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

On the field, Linderbaum is the prototype for the power-run offense the Giants are currently installing. PFF graded him as the No. 4 center in the NFL in 2025, highlighted by an elite 83.7 run-blocking grade. His ability to pull and lead-block in space is exactly what Matt Nagy and Greg Roman need to unlock Cam Skattebo.

One of Linderbaum’s greatest strengths is his availability. He played 1,007 snaps in 2025 (14th among centers) and has missed only two games in his entire career. For a Giants line that has been plagued by injury-induced instability, this durability provides a peace of mind factor that metrics can’t fully capture.

However, skeptics point to a 2025 season where his pass protection took a significant step back, surrendering a career-high 26 pressures and a concerning 4.85% pressure rate—ranking 31st out of 32 starting centers.

Paying $22M+ for a run-blocking center might be an inefficient allocation of resources, especially when they still need to address their defensive line and the wide receiver room.

But, at only 25 years old, those within the league view Linderbaum as a young player who is still improving. One executive described him as a player “just getting started in his career” to Jordan Schultz:

“’The center is the extension of the coach for most of these teams, and he’s 25, a 3-time Pro Bowler, and just getting started in his career,’” Schultz shared on X.

Despite his lofty price point, Linderbaum’s age and status as a three-time Pro Bowler will make him an attractive option for several teams in free agency this offseason. His physicality and leadership make him a hand-in-glove fit for the new-look, John Harbaugh-led New York Giants. But, with New York having limited cap space, it might be difficult for them to outbid other suitors in the market, if Linderbaum even reaches the market.

Season Overall PFF Grade Positional Rank PFF Run-Block Grade Run-Block Rank PFF Pass-Block Grade 2025 80.3 5th / 40 83.7 4th / 40 63.4 2024 78.3 Top 10 81.1 Top 8 70.2 2023 78.4 Top 10 79.5 Top 10 75.1 Career 84.6* Elite Tier 91.2 3rd (Active) 66.3 *Career-average overall grade per PFF Free Agent Rankings (2026).

The John Michael Schmitz Contingency

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

With Linderbaum possibly being eliminated from the market, the Giants can refocus on the development of John Michael Schmitz.

Schmitz has shown flashes of being a serviceable starter, although he hasn’t yet reached the top-end starting status the Giants’ brass expected when they selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, in 2025, Schmitz made serious strides in his game, posting a career-high 60.5 PFF grade and surrendering just 14 pressures across 466 pass-blocking snaps.

If Linderbaum signs, Schmitz would likely become a trade candidate or a high-end depth piece as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. But if the Giants miss out on Linderbaum, they can feel comfortable maintaining continuity at center and rolling into 2026 with Schmitz as their starter for the fourth-consecutive season.