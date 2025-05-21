Giants’ prized 2024 free-agent signing could be the odd man out in loaded backfield

The New York Giants’ running back room has become crowded overnight. They overhauled the position last offseason, letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency to replace him with the signing of Devin Singletary and the selection of Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This offseason, they continued retooling the position, adding fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo to the mix.

There is plenty of excitement surrounding this new-look backfield — especially in the young duo of Tracy and Skattebo.

The Giants formed an exciting new running back duo

Tracy and Skattebo figure to lead the charge in Big Blue’s backfield in 2025. The former emerged as the starter only five weeks into his rookie campaign last season. The latter has a skill set that serves as the perfect complement.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2024, Tracy totaled 1,123 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage in 17 games with 12 starts. Skattebo, meanwhile, was tearing it up in his final collegiate season, posting 2,316 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage in 13 games.

The pairing is young, exciting, and inexpensive. With both Tracy and Skattebo being on rookie contracts, the Giants have financial flexibility in their backfield.

Devin Singletary could be the odd man out of the backfield

Meanwhile, Singletary is still attached to the three-year, $16.5 million contract he signed with the G-Men last offseason. He has a $6.25 million cap hit in 2025 (per Over The Cap).

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

However, considering the Giants have two young bucks that could both emerge as starting talents, Singletary could be released in an effort to create cap space. Releasing Singletary post-June 1st would result in $1.5 million in cap savings for the Giants.

Singletary is still a solid player. He totaled 437 yards and four touchdowns rushing last season and had moments of brilliance as the starting running back early in the year before missing time due to an injury suffered in Week 5.

The Giants are, however, tight on money and will need to create some salary cap space this summer. As a result, Singletary could become the odd man out.