As the Giants transition into the John Harbaugh era, the search for an enforcer in the secondary could lead them directly to one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. Free agency is approaching, and the Giants are being linked to many of the top defensive backs set to hit the open market.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports predicts that the Giants will sign Chicago Bears free-agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason. Gardner-Johnson brings a resume that includes a co-league lead in interceptions and a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles, but he also carries a reputation as a volatile lightning rod.

For a Giants defense that lacks a clear identity and ball-hawking production, the prospect of signing Gardner-Johnson could be a high-risk, high-reward gambit.

Could C.J. Gardner-Johnson Upgrade the Giants’ Secondary?

On the field, Gardner-Johnson remains one of the league’s most effective slot-to-safety hybrids, though his 2025 tape reflects a player who is increasingly reliant on his instincts over pure discipline.

The pros are undeniable: Gardner-Johnson finished the 2025 season with a career-high 3.0 sacks and 66 total tackles despite playing only 13 games, proving he is a high-impact blitzer and a willing participant in the run game. He also still has solid ball skills, as he secured two interceptions and four passes defended.

However, the cons are equally glaring. PFF tagged him with a disappointing 45.6 coverage grade and a 97.4 passer rating allowed, largely due to a staggering 40 receptions surrendered—the 10th-most among all safeties. While he excels as a downhill playmaker, his 14 missed tackles and frequent susceptibility to explosive plays in zone coverage might make him a liability.

Season Team GP Tackles Sacks INT PD FF Context 2025 HOU / CHI 13 66 3.0 2 4 1 Career-high sacks; 2nd-Team All-Pro votes. 2024 PHI 16 59 0.0 6 12 1 Super Bowl LIX Champion; 1 Def. TD. 2023 DET 3 17 0.0 1 3 0 Missed 14 games (Pectoral). 2022 PHI 12 67 1.0 6 8 0 NFL INT Co-Leader; career-high tackles. 2021 NO 12 46 2.0 3 7 0 Versatile “Star” role in Dennis Allen’s D. 2020 NO 15 66 1.0 1 13 0 Career-high Passes Defended (PD). 2019 NO 16 49 0.0 1 8 1 PFWA All-Rookie Team. Total 7 Years 87 370 7.0 20 55 3 1 Super Bowl Ring / 18 INTs

The Giants Might Want to Avoid Gardner-Johnson‘s Volatility

The hesitation surrounding Gardner-Johnson isn’t about his talent; it’s about his track record of wearing out his welcome. Just months ago, the Houston Texans made the stunning decision to release him after only three games into the 2025 season, after the veteran safety became vocally frustrated with his role in their defense.

For a Giants organization trying to move past years of instability, bringing in a player who has changed teams four times in four years might cause a headache that could outweigh the on-field production.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Defensive Leader or Culture Killer?

On paper, Gardner-Johnson is a strong fit for defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s scheme, capable of covering tight ends and forcing turnovers. However, that playmaking often comes with a side of undisciplined behavior. Wilson is, however, familiar with Gardner-Johnson; he coached him in 2022 as the Eagles’ passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach. Gardner-Johnson totaled a career-high six interceptions that season.

In 2024, Gardner-Johnson was fined over $45,000 for multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and has had several public feuds with players, such as Baker Mayfield. While Harbaugh has historically embraced dogs in his secondary, the question remains whether the Giants want their young cornerstone Jaxson Dart and a developing locker room exposed to a personality that has previously been labeled a culture killer.