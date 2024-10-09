Giants’ pass rusher could miss 4-6 weeks with new injury

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants delivered a strong pass-rushing performance in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, logging 16 pressures from their top three pass rushers: Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. This impressive showing was a bright spot in the Giants’ defense, but the team received some unfortunate news on Wednesday regarding one of their key players.

Thibodeaux Sidelined After Wrist Surgery

Kayvon Thibodeaux, who had been ramping up his performance in recent weeks, underwent surgery to repair a broken scaphoid bone in his wrist. This injury typically requires a recovery period of 4–6 weeks, which puts Thibodeaux at risk of being placed on injured reserve.

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux has recorded 16 pressures this season, including two sacks, nine tackles, and seven stops. He was on pace for 54 pressures before the injury, a solid improvement over the 43 pressures he posted during his sophomore season in 2023. Despite some early criticism, Thibodeaux’s development has been a key focus for the Giants, and he had shown signs of increased consistency this year.

Azeez Ojulari Steps Up

With Thibodeaux sidelined, the Giants will look to fourth-year pass rusher Azeez Ojulari to fill the gap. Ojulari, a product of Georgia, has played 114 snaps this season and has already collected six pressures, with his standout performance coming in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. In that game, he recorded four pressures and two sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Ojulari excels as a pure pass rusher but has worked on adding size over the past two years to improve his run-stopping abilities. This added bulk should help him hold the edge, although his primary task will be to put pressure on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 6. The Bengals’ running game has struggled, and their offensive line has been average, giving Ojulari a prime opportunity to make an impact in Thibodeaux’s absence.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Giants’ Defense Faces New Challenges

The loss of Thibodeaux is a significant blow to the Giants’ defense, which has been relying on the trio of Lawrence, Burns, and Thibodeaux to generate pressure. With Thibodeaux out, Ojulari will need to step up and contribute, while the rest of the defense will need to maintain its strong form. The Giants are hoping Ojulari’s pass-rushing ability and Lawrence and Burns’ presence will help keep their defense competitive as they head into a crucial matchup against the Bengals.

Thibodeaux’s recovery timeline will be closely monitored, as the Giants will be eager to get him back on the field to continue his promising development and bolster their pass rush for the remainder of the season.